Australia shares flat as investors wait on key U.S. rates clue
November 6, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares flat as investors wait on key U.S. rates clue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. non-farm payrolls expected later on Friday

* Investors wait for cues on December U.S. rate hike

* Resources lower after overnight commodity fall (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded flat on Friday as investors took a breather ahead of crucial U.S. economic data due later in the day and as declining commodity prices sent resources stocks lower.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it is considering a December rate hike, and a monthly U.S. jobs report, due later Friday, is seen as a central factor in its decision-making.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 0.8 percent but rebounded by mid-session to be up 3.2 points or less than 0.1 percent higher by 0148 GMT. The benchmark is down 4 percent so far this year.

“There’s very little commitment in the market,” said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy, noting unusually low volumes.

“That (non-farm payrolls announcement) could speak directly to the intentions of the U.S. Fed, and for that reason a lot of investors and traders are now sitting on the sidelines.”

Iron ore major BHP Billiton was down 3 percent after the commodity tumbled overnight amid concerns about whether demand will improve from No. 1 export country China. Rival Rio Tinto was flat, while BHP spin-off South32 lost 0.5 percent. Gold miner Newcrest lost 1.6 percent.

Energy stocks also fell in line with the oil price. Woodside Petroleum declined 3 percent, Santos eased 2 percent and Origin Energy dropped 2.3 percent.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell the most in a mixed financial sector, down 2.6 percent after trading ex-dividend. Westpac Banking Corp fell 1.5 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.4 percent and National Australia Bank slipped 0.3 percent.

Ports and rail operator Asciano rose 6 percent after Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management bought a 19 percent stake, upping the competition in a takeover battle. Australian port company Qube Holdings, which also wants to buy Asciano, fell 3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was steady after a 3-day rally that helped it scale an all-time high of 6,076.72 points.

The New Zealand benchmark is set to end the week about 1.5 percent higher, having already risen about 9 percent so far this year.

Cloud-based accounting firm Xero Ltd was the top performer on the index, rising for a second day after earnings came in as expected.

Heartland New Zealand jumped over 3 percent to its highest level since mid-May after it said it would merge with wholly-owned subsidiary Heartland Bank to help improve efficiency.

For more individual stocks activity click on

Reporting by Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
