Australian shares end higher, bank bargains lead turnaround
November 6, 2015

Australian shares end higher, bank bargains lead turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered from an early sell-off and ended higher on Friday as profit-takers bought cheap bank stocks, while port and rail company Asciano jumped on heightened takeover interest.

After slumping as much as 0.8 percent in early trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index reversed course to close up 22.0 points or 0.4 percent at 5,215.0. For the week, the benchmark fell 0.5 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.9 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 6,069.7. The index was up 1.3 percent for the week. (Reporting by Byron Kaye;Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
