Australia shares seen weighed by commodity slide, Fed rate risk
#Basic Materials
November 8, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen weighed by commodity slide, Fed rate risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for a
weaker start on Monday, following an unimpressive closing on
Wall Street and sliding commodity prices. 
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
sharply lower after a 3.6 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs.
    The local share price index futures slipped 0.5
percent to 5,194 or a 21-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark dipped
0.5 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady in
early trade, having touched a record high of 6,082.54 on Friday.
It gained 1.4 percent last week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

