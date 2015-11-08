Australia shares seen weighed by commodity slide, Fed rate risk

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for a weaker start on Monday, following an unimpressive closing on Wall Street and sliding commodity prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open sharply lower after a 3.6 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs. The local share price index futures slipped 0.5 percent to 5,194 or a 21-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark dipped 0.5 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady in early trade, having touched a record high of 6,082.54 on Friday. It gained 1.4 percent last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Andrea Ricci)