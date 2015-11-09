FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares tumble to 1-month low as weak commodities, Fed weigh
November 9, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares tumble to 1-month low as weak commodities, Fed weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped to a one-month low on Monday, falling the most since Oct. 2 as investors fretted about tumbling commodity prices and the risk of a U.S. rate hike in December.

The S&P/ASX 200 index skidded 1.8 percent, or 95.5 points, to 5,119.5 at the close of trade. It rose 0.4 percent on Friday.

The market has fallen in seven out of the last 10 sessions, led by a rout in banking stocks on concerns of slowing profit growth. It is down 5 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.4 percent or 21.9 points to finish the session at 6,047.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
