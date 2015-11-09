FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to keep falling, tracking global sell-off
November 9, 2015

Australia shares set to keep falling, tracking global sell-off

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
spiral lower on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in global equities,
after plunging to a one-month low in the previous session and
tumbling commodities prices were likely to add to pressure on
resources shares.
    Investors are bracing for a U.S. interest-rate hike and
fretting about a persistent slowdown in China after
disappointing trade figures there at the weekend. 
    Share price index futures fell 1 percent, a
52-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark dropped 1.8 percent to 5,119.5 points on
Monday.
    The index has fallen in seven out of the last 10 sessions.
It is down 5 percent so far this year.
    On Tuesday, shareholders in port and rail giant Asciano
 vote on a $6.5 billion takeover by Canada's Brookfield
Asset Management. 
    The vote comes before the Australian antitrust regulator
gives its ruling on the deal, and after another Australian port
company, Qube, bought a 20-percent blocking stake in
Asciano. 
    Australian business confidence and mortage lending data is
due out at 11:30 a.m. (0030 GMT). 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, please double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Louise Ireland)

