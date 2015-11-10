Australia shares at 1-mth lows as banks slide

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped to one-month lows on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakness in commodity prices and a possible interest rate hike in December by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1 percent or 52.39 points to 5,5067.10 by 0149 GMT.

The market has shed nearly 6 percent since late October with banking stocks leading the losses.

Australia’s four major lenders - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), National Australia Bank (NAB), Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp and Westpac Banking Group - posted their sixth straight year of record profits, but are preparing for their slowest earnings growth since the global financial crisis.

CBA skidded around 2 percent, while Westpac and NAB fell 1.5 percent. ANZ dipped 0.4 percent.

Property stocks also came under pressure with Westfield and Mirvac Group down more than 2 percent each. Scentre Group and Stockland lost between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent.

Mining giant BHP Billiton touched its lowest in six years, with a mining disaster in Brazil further undermining sentiment already shaken by sliding iron ore prices and concerns about Chinese demand.

For more individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent or 31.84 points to 6,016.05, but stayed near a record-high touched on Monday.

Tuesday’s drop marked its biggest daily percentage fall since Sept. 29.

Unlike their Australian cousin, New Zealand shares have rallied over 8 percent so far this year and are on track to deliver their fourth straight year of positive returns.

Supply chain logistics company Mainfreight Ltd, down about 6 percent, was among the top losers on the index after its half-year net profit fell 1.5 percent.

Z Energy was off nearly 2 percent after the anti-trust regulator said a decision on the petrol retailer’s acquisition of Chevron New Zealand could get delayed due to the complexity of the merger.

a2 Milk Company was the most-traded share on the index, up 1.3 percent. (Editing by Richard Pullin)