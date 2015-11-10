FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall on bank, property weakness
November 10, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares fall on bank, property weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped to their lowest in a month on Tuesday, with property and financial stocks leading losses on worries about global growth and a possible interest rate hike in December by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.4 percent or 20.29 points to 5,099.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark has shed 2.3 percent in two sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.75 percent or 45.080 points to finish the session at 6,002.810, though it was still near a record-high touched on Monday.

Tuesday’s drop marked its biggest daily percentage fall since late September. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
