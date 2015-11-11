Australia shares close higher as bank rally overcomes BHP selloff

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A bounce in bank stocks helped Australian shares edge higher on Wednesday, but the benchmark index was held back by heavy selling in miner BHP Billiton following a deadly industrial accident at a Brazilian mine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 percent or 23.4 percent to 5,122.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark is down more than 5 percent this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 10.7 points to finish the session at 6,013.5. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)