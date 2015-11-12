FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares trim losses after strong jobs report
November 12, 2015

Australia shares trim losses after strong jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early losses on Thursday after a stunning job report, but weakness in energy firms kept a lid on the market as crude oil struggled near two-month lows.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended flat at 5,125.7, but still near a recent one-month low of 5,162.7.

Likewise, New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index barely moved to finish the session at 6,023.96, having edged up 0.1 percent. The index set a series of record highs in the past week. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

