Australia shares set to drop on resources woes
November 12, 2015 / 10:14 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to drop on resources woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
follow Wall Street downward on Friday, depressed by mining and
energy stocks with a Brazil dam disaster weighing on BHP
Billiton and worries about weak demand hitting metals and oil
prices.
    Local share price index futures fell 1.3 percent to
5,063.0, and sat at a 62.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index, pointing to a weaker opening. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2
percent to 6,010.7 in early trade.
    Nine Entertainment Co Holdings and Southern Cross
Austereo will be in the frame after The Australian
newspaper reported they were in talks to merge. 

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

