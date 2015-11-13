FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close down as falling commodities weigh on index
November 13, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close down as falling commodities weigh on index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell sharply on Friday, thanks to plunging commodity prices as oil, gold and copper hit multi-year lows amid expectations the United States will hike interest rates next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 74.4 points or 1.5 percent to 5,051.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 3.1 percent for the week, and is down 7 percent this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 34.9 points or 0.6 percent to finish the session at 5,989.0, down 1.3 percent for the week. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

