Australia shares set to fall, NZ stocks dip
November 15, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to fall, NZ stocks dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Monday with investors likely to opt for safe-haven
assets like government bonds following the attacks in Paris that
left 129 people dead.
    Sentiment was already shaken after Friday's steep fall on
Wall Street and sliding commodity prices.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
sharply lower after a 1.3 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs
.
    The local share price index futures slipped 0.7
percent to 4,997, a 54.3-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. 
    The benchmark hit a 1-1/2 month trough in the last session
which left it 3.1 percent lower for the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.6
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on.

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

