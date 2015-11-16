Australia shares set to open higher thanks to Wall St rebound

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian stocks should open higher on Tuesday with a rebound on Wall Street likely to give investors a confidence boost, but soft base metal and iron ore prices could keep a lid on mining shares. Pointing to a positive start, stock index futures climbed 1.3 percent to 5,060.0, a 56.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed 0.9 percent lower on Monday in a cautious start to the week following the deadly attacks in Paris. The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes of its latest policy meeting this morning. It left interest rates unchanged at a record low 2.0 percent on Nov. 3 but kept the door open to a cut if needed to support the economy. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.28 percent, or 16.53 points, to 5,978.20 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Dominic Evans)