Australia shares set to open higher thanks to Wall St rebound
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
November 16, 2015 / 9:31 PM / in 2 years

Australia shares set to open higher thanks to Wall St rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian stocks should open
higher on Tuesday with a rebound on Wall Street likely to give
investors a confidence boost, but soft base metal and iron ore
prices could keep a lid on mining shares.
    Pointing to a positive start, stock index futures 
climbed 1.3 percent to 5,060.0, a 56.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    The benchmark closed 0.9 percent lower on Monday in a
cautious start to the week following the deadly attacks in
Paris.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes of its
latest policy meeting this morning. It left interest rates
unchanged at a record low 2.0 percent on Nov. 3 but kept the
door open to a cut if needed to support the economy.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.28
percent, or 16.53 points, to 5,978.20 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
