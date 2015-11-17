FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower pressured by weaker commodities
November 17, 2015

Australia shares set to open lower pressured by weaker commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday tracking falls in broad based commodities and
an easing on Wall Street after fears of a planned bombing at a
soccer game in Germany capped earlier gains.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is likely to open lower
after a 2.12 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs.
    Energy stocks could feel the pinch after crude oil futures
fell more than 2 percent on oversupply concerns. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.5
percent to 5,100.0, an 18.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark rose 2.3 percent to 5,118.2 in the previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 7.8 points
to 5,975.5 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Dominic Evans)

