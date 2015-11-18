FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to rally as U.S. prepares for rate hike
November 18, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to rally as U.S. prepares for rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised for
a strong start on Thursday, helped by indications from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that the world's biggest economy is strong
enough to cope with a rate hike next month.
    Soft commodity prices were likely to be an overhang for
investors, though.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.1
percent, a 52.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher on
Wednesday.
    BHP Billiton will be on the radar ahead of its
annual general meeting and a news conference later in the day.  
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,981.04 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

