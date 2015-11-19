FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher on positive note; Wall Street
November 19, 2015

Australia shares end higher on positive note; Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (RTRS) - Australian shares rose 2.13 percent on Thursday with broad-based gains as investors took a positive view on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October monetary meeting.

The minutes, which suggested an interest rate hike in December was firmly on the cards, were seen to be showing confidence in the U.S. economy’s ability to absorb a rate rise.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 109.5 points to 5,242.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark edged up 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Shares in mining giant BHP Billiton rose 3.08 percent after the company said its priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

It made no direct comment on future dividends amid speculation that tumbling commodity prices will force BHP to cut its payout.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.26 percent or 15.44 points to finish the session at 5,995.25. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
