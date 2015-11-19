FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open steady, metals blues to cap gains
November 19, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open steady, metals blues to cap gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to
consolidate gains on Friday, taking a breather after hitting
two-week highs, with China's slowing growth weighing on metals
prices and offsetting optimism on the U.S. economy.
    Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent to 5,260.0 to sit at a 17.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
2.1 percent on Thursday posting its third straight gain.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 6,009.55 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

