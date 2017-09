(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose slightly on Friday after an improvement in risk appetite helped the markey notch the second largest weekly increase in four years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.3 percent or 13.53 points to 5,256.1 at the close of trade, showing a gain of 4 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent higher or 13.27 points to finish the session at 6,008.52. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)