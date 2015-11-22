Australia shares seen with a firm start, miners could cap gains

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start the week with a firm tone, tracking an increase on Wall Street on expectations the Federal Reserve would gradually increase interest rates once lift off begins. Mining stocks, however, could cap gains with BHP Billiton expected to open sharply lower after a 1.9 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs on Friday. Prices of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, hovered near their lowest since 2008. The local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent to 5,259, but that was a 2.9-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark leapt 4 percent last week, the second largest gain in four years. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade at 6,013.23, having gained 0.3 percent last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Andrew Bolton)