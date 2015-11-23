FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post 5th straight rise on banks, Woolworths
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares post 5th straight rise on banks, Woolworths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday as investors swooped on high-yielding bank stocks and persistent takeover rumours swirling around Woolworths sent the country’s top grocery chain sharply higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4 percent or 20.3 points at 5,276.4. The benchmark has risen 5.2 percent since Nov. 16.

Woolworths rose 3.9 percent, its biggest gain in a month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.2 percent or 69.1 points to finish the session at 6,077.6. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
