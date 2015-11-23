REFILE-Australia shares set to fall for first time in six sessions

(Adds New Zealand market details) SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall for the first time in six sessions on Tuesday as a weaker Wall street weighed on market sentiment. Share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,271.0 to sit at a 5.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.25 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by John Stonestreet)