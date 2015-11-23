FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Australia shares set to fall for first time in six sessions
November 23, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Australia shares set to fall for first time in six sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds New Zealand market details)
    SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall
for the first time in six sessions on Tuesday as a weaker Wall
street weighed on market sentiment.
    Share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,271.0 to sit at a 5.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.25
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
