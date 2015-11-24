FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for cautious start
November 24, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for cautious start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were poised for
a cautious start on Wednesday amid heightened geopolitical
tensions, but a rally in oil prices could underpin energy
shares.
    Pointing to a slightly positive open for the cash market,
share price index futures rose a modest 0.4 percent to
5,253.0, a 26.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. 
    The benchmark fell 1.0 percent on Tuesday, snapping a
five-session winning streak.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer in early trade at 6,101.95.
    Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border
on Tuesday, prompting President Vladimir Putin to warn of
"serious consequences". 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
