Australia shares set to open higher on firm commodities prices

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, boosted by a rally in copper and base metals overnight. Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Mining giant BHP Billiton is likely to come under pressure after JPMorgan downgraded its rating price target. BHP's U.S. ADR was down 0.6 percent. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 31.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.33 percent to 5,210.7 in the previous session. Despite gains, the index is on track to end the week down 0.86 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.06 percent or 3.6-points to 6,091.5in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Walsh)