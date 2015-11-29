Australia shares face flat open, may drift down with miners

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open roughly unchanged on Monday ahead of a raft of data, although resources stocks will come under pressure from weaker metals prices and with top miner BHP Billiton facing ever rising bills from a dam disaster in Brazil. Local share price index futures pointed to a flat opening, having ended down 1 point at 5,206.0, a 0.1 percent premium to the underyling S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday. Data due on Monday include monthly inflation, business inventories and new home sales. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 2.7 points to 6,103.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)