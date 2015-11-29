FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares face flat open, may drift down with miners
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face flat open, may drift down with miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open roughly unchanged on Monday ahead of a raft of data,
although resources stocks will come under pressure from weaker
metals prices and with top miner BHP Billiton facing ever rising
bills from a dam disaster in Brazil.
    Local share price index futures pointed to a flat
opening, having ended down 1 point at 5,206.0, a 0.1 percent
premium to the underyling S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday.
    Data due on Monday include monthly inflation, business
inventories and new home sales.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 2.7
points to 6,103.7 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.