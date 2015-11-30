FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares turn lower on weak commodities, China woes
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares turn lower on weak commodities, China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (RTRS) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Monday on a broad based sell-off sparked by lower commodities prices and renewed concerns about China’s equity markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 36.1 points to 5,166.5 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday and is on track to end the month 1.4 percent lower.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, off 0.01 percent or 0.9 points, to finish the session at 6,100.15. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
