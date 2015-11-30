Australia shares set to open flat despite iron ore price fall

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, though a weaker iron ore price will provide headwind. Share price index futures were flat at 5,186.0, a 19.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.47 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)