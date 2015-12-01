FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares surge on bargain hunting, BHP bounce
December 1, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares surge on bargain hunting, BHP bounce

Reuters Staff

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged on Tuesday, shaking off declines in offshore equities and commodities markets, as investors took advantage of cheap stocks following months of selling.

Miner BHP Billiton rose 3.7 percent, partly recovering the previous day’s losses after Brazil said it filed a lawsuit against the company over the bursting of a dam.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 99.6 points or 1.9 percent to close at 5,266.1, posting its biggest gain since Nov. 19.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 50.5 points or 0.8 percent to finish the session at 6,150.7, a record closing high. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
