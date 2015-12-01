FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks near record highs
December 1, 2015

Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks near record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set with a
cautious start on
Wednesday with falling iron ore prices likely to hit local
resource stocks. 
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected
to open around 0.8 percent lower, tracking a loss in its U.S.
ADRs.
    Share price index futures YAPcm1 edged down 0.1 percent to
5,258, a 8.1-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark surged 1.9
percent in the last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index held near
record highs in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

