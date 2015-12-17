FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally on global confidence
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rally on global confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.46 percent on Thursday, joining a global equities rally as investors piled back into the markets after a U.S. interest rate hike signalled confidence in the world’s largest economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 73.55 points to 5,102 at the close of trade, after reaching a high of 5,129.1 earlier in the session. On Wednesday, the benchmark gained 1.91 percent to 5,003.40, recovering from 4,909.60, a trough not seen since July 2013.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.29 percent or 17.39 points to finish the session at 6,088.33. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.