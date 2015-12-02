Australian shares set for a soft open

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday with a slide in oil prices and weakness in other commodities set to weigh on the resource sector. Pointing to a shaky start, share price index futures fell 1.0 percent to 5,225.0, a 33.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased 0.15 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand stocks were already feeling the heat with the benchmark NZX 50 index down 0.19 percent at 6,131.45 in the first few minutes of trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)