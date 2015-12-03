FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares hit by Fed, weak commodities
December 3, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares hit by Fed, weak commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Thursday as hawkish-sounding comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

Weak commodity prices weighed on natural resources with energy stocks suffering the most.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 30.6 points to 5,227.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark eased 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.3 percent or 17.6 points to finish the session at 6,125.67, not far from Wednesday’s record high of 6,162.97. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sunil Nair)

