Australia shares set for rocky start as ECB underwhelms
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 3, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for rocky start as ECB underwhelms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a
rough ride on Friday after policy easing by the European Central
Bank disappointed investors' high expectations, while a hike in
U.S. interest rates seemed ever more likely this month.
    Stock markets across Europe and in the United States all
fell sharply on Thursday. Oil prices managed a rare bounce but
most other commodities stayed under pressure.
    Pointing to a poor start, share price index futures 
slid 1.5 percent to 5,155.0, a hefty discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index of 5,2227. The benchmark eased 0.6
percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

