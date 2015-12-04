FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia & NZ shares join global retreat on ECB disappointment
December 4, 2015

Australia & NZ shares join global retreat on ECB disappointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares ended lower on Friday in line with a selloff in global markets after the European Central Bank failed to impress with its latest round of policy easing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 76.12 points, or 1.5 percent, lower at 5,151.60. On the week, it was down 1 percent, posting a second week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 30.85 points, or 0.50 percent, to 6,094.82. It eased 0.10 percent on the week. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
