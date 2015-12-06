FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set for positive start after Wall St rally
December 6, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares set for positive start after Wall St rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a
rebound on Monday with sentiment improving after upbeat U.S.
payrolls data sparked a solid rally on Wall Street.
    Pointing to a firm start, share price index futures 
rose 0.6 percent to 5,186.0, a 34.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
1.5 percent on Friday and was down 0.98 percent last week.
    Energy stocks, however, are unlikely to enjoy much relief
after OPEC members failed to agree on a production ceiling,
meaning supply could continue to depress oil prices.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a tad
higher in early trade at 6,096.37.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
     For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

