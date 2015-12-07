FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to drop on energy, mining slump
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to drop on energy, mining slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, hauled down by energy and mining stocks,
with supply gluts and concerns about Chinese demand weighing on
oil and metals prices.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,135.0 to sit at a 20.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a weaker opening.
The benchmark ticked up 0.08 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 6,055.4 in early trade.
    Agribusiness stocks GrainCorp and Elders Ltd
 will be in the frame after Australia issues its latest
agricultural commodities forecast on Tuesday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.