FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares seen to extend losses on weak oil
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares seen to extend losses on weak oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
extend losses on Wednesday, hauled down by weak oil prices and
concerns about global economic growth.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to
5,081.0, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Tuesday. 
    The benchmark dropped 0.9 percent in the last session.
    Investors are awaiting an unscheduled market briefing by
services company Spotless Group. Its share price
plumbed record lows this week following a profit warning.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
lower in early trade, having eased 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.