FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares extend losses, NZ recovers
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares extend losses, NZ recovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a second session on Wednesday and closed at their lowest in over three weeks as declines in banks offset a rebound in mining and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.55 percent, or 28.11 points, to 5,080.50, extending Tuesday’s 0.91 percent decline.

Most of the big four banks finished in the red but oil and gas producer Santos climbed 5.7 percent, trimming some of the hefty losses suffered in the past two sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index bounced off a 2-1/2 week low to close at 6,053.55, up 0.31 percent, or 18.55 points, on the day. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.