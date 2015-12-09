FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower for third consecutive session
December 9, 2015

Australia shares set to open lower for third consecutive session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower for a third consecutive session on Thursday as the
benchmark lingers near a three-week low, under pressure from a
weaker iron ore price.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to
5,055.0, a 25-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
.AXJO close on Tuesday. The benchmark fell 0.55 percent in the
last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.26 in
early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
