Australia shares set to open lower for third consecutive session

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower for a third consecutive session on Thursday as the benchmark lingers near a three-week low, under pressure from a weaker iron ore price. Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,055.0, a 25-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close on Tuesday. The benchmark fell 0.55 percent in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.26 in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham)