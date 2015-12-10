FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares extend losses, banks weigh on index
#Financials
December 10, 2015

Australia shares extend losses, banks weigh on index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.84 percent on Thursday led by financials as stronger-than-expected jobs data further diminished the chances of a Reserve Bank rate cut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 42.75 points to 5037.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.55 percent on Wednesday. The index is on track to post a third consecutive week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.21 percent or 13 points to finish the session at 6040.56. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

