Australia shares seen with a mixed start, NZ stocks up
December 10, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with a mixed start, NZ stocks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
see cautious trade at the open on Friday with falling iron ore
prices likely to cap gains. 
    Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent to 5,030, a 7.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close on Thursday. 
    The benchmark touched a one-month low in the last session
and was on track for a 2.2 percent decline this week. Miners BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto have been hit hard on
weakening prices of iron ore, Australia's largest export earner.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.4
percent to 6,063.19 in early trade, but was still down half a
percent for the week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
