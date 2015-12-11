FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares ease, down sharply on week
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares ease, down sharply on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed modestly lower on Friday but posted their biggest weekly loss in a month as a rout in global commodity prices took a heavy toll on the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.16 percent, or 8.22 points, to 5,029.50, taking losses this week to a hefty 2.37 percent. The benchmark is down 7.05 percent so far this year.

New Zealand stocks fared better a day after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut the official cash rate to a matching record low of 2.5 percent.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.49 percent, or 29.38 points, to finish the session at 6,069.94. It was down a mere 0.41 percent on the week. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.