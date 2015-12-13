FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to drop on energy, mining woes
#Basic Materials
December 13, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to drop on energy, mining woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
extend losses on Monday, tracking a decline on Wall Street
following another slide in oil prices. 
    Energy and natural resources stocks are likely to come under
pressure, with global miner BHP Billiton expected to
open sharply lower after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 5.2
percent.
    The benchmark index dropped 2.4 percent last week to be down
7 percent so far this year. 
    Indicating a weak start, stock index futures shed 1.5
percent to 4,948.0, an 81.4-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.7
percent in early trade. The index eased 0.4 percent last week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
