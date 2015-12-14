FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close near 2015 trough in broad selling
December 14, 2015

Australia shares close near 2015 trough in broad selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares came within a whisker of their 2015 trough on Monday, in line with a rout in the region, as falling oil prices and worries that U.S. interest rates will be hiked this week unsettled the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.01 percent, or 100.85 points, to finish at 4,928.60. The benchmark fell as deep as 4,928.00, nearing its 2015 low of 4,918.40 in late September. Losses were broad with almost every sector under pressure.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.57 percent, or 34.69 points, lower at 6,035.25. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
