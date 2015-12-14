FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open near 2 1/2-year lows
December 14, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open near 2 1/2-year lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are at risk of
erasing all the year's gains on Tuesday and reach lows not seen
since mid-2013 as commodity prices remain under pressure.
    Wall Street did find some support overnight with the S&P 500
 recouping early losses to edge up 0.4 percent. U.S.
crude prices neared 11-year lows at one stage before bouncing
, while iron ore managed a minor gain.
    Local share price index futures were a shade lower
at 4920, an eight-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slid 2.01 percent on Monday,
or 100.85 points, to finish at 4,928.60.
    A break under the September 2015 low of 4,918.40 would take
the market to ground last trod in July 2013.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a fraction
firmer in early trade.
    Qantas Group upgraded its profit outlook to a range
of A$875 million to A$925 million for the first six months of
financial year 2016.
    Later in the session, Australia's Liberal National
government will release its latest budget update, which is
likely see upward revisions to deficits as falling commodity
prices eat into revenues.
    Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December
policy meeting are also released but should merely reaffirm the
outlook for steady interest rates in the near term.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Larry King)

