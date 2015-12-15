FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares look to break six-day losing streak
December 15, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares look to break six-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
break a six-session losing streak on Wednesday following a
global rally in stocks and risk assets, while a bounce in oil
prices provided some relief to energy companies.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.1
percent to 4957.0, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close.
    Any gains would be welcome after the index hit its lowest in
two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, ending at4,909.5.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Larry King)

