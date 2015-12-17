FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares seen opening lower as commodity weakness hits resources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares seen opening lower as commodity weakness hits resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
open lower on Friday as increasingly gloomy forecasts about the
prices of oil and iron ore weigh on energy and mining stocks.
    The local share price index futures were down 42.0
points or 0.8 percent at 5,013.0, an 89-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the
benchmark ended up 73.55 points or 1.5 percent at 5,102.0 at the
close of trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 11.3
points or 0.2 percent at 6,099.6 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.