Australia shares cut losses to end firm; up 1.5 pct for week
December 18, 2015

Australia shares cut losses to end firm; up 1.5 pct for week

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares gave up early losses to end flat on Friday, led by late buying demand in financials stocks, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia .

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.09 percent, or 4.69 points, to 5,106.70 at the close of trade. The benchmark jumped 1.5 percent on Thursday and posted its best weekly performance since the week ending Nov. 20.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.32 percent or 19.51 points to finish the session at 6,107.84. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

