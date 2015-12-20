FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower after Wall St skid
December 20, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open lower after Wall St skid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
start lower on Monday in the wake of steep falls on Wall Street
and as prices for many of the country's major commodities remain
under pressure despite a modest bounce in iron ore.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.8
percent to 5,021, an 85-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close of 5,106.
    The benchmark index had ended Friday with a slight gain
after a very volatile week saw it fall to the lowest in
two-and-a-half years at one point. That trough of 4,909 will act
as major chart support and a target for bears.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in thin early trade.
    There was no end to BHP Billiton's troubles in
Brazil after a judge froze its assets after determining joint
venture Samarco was unable to pay for damage caused by the
bursting of a dam at its mine last month.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Dominic Evans)

