FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares flat as investors swoop on bargains, commodities remain weak
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares flat as investors swoop on bargains, commodities remain weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Monday as gains from bargain hunting were curtailed by weakness in the prices of key commodities such as oil and iron ore.

After opening in negative territory, the S&P/ASX 200 index recovered to close up 2.3 points at 5,109. The benchmark is down 5.6 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 13.0 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 6,120.8.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.