Australia shares set for a positive start
September 16, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for a positive start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
to have a strong start on
Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street after gains
in energy stocks, though caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's
rate decision could cap gains.
    The heavyweight natural resources sector should underpin the
index after global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs jumped
around 3 percent. 
    Local share price index futures rose 0.9 percent to
5,163, a 64.1-point premium to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark bounced 1.6 percent
higher in the last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12
percent to 5,674.9 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

